Goldstone Financial Group LLC Purchases 2,343 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Goldstone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Goldstone Financial Group LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 75,900.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 223.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 115.4% in the first quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $48.25 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.16 and a 1-year high of $48.75. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

