Goldstone Financial Group LLC Acquires 8,152 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Goldstone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 76.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 67.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 304.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000.

NASDAQ:QQQJ opened at $31.00 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.89 and a 52 week high of $32.99. The firm has a market cap of $618.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.61.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0454 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

