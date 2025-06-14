Goldstone Financial Group LLC Acquires 197 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Goldstone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $77.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.62. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

MetLife Increases Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.04). MetLife had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. MetLife’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MetLife

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.