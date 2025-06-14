Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Cuts Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $14,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 250,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,638,000 after buying an additional 20,467 shares during the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seros Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.82.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $306.82 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.27 and a fifty-two week high of $329.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $124.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 80.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 63.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 1,500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total transaction of $458,070.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,852.74. The trade was a 11.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 478 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total value of $140,120.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,682.96. This trade represents a 6.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.