Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at National Bank Financial

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) was upgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Endeavour Silver Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of EXK opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average of $3.90. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The mining company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). Endeavour Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Endeavour Silver

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Farringdon Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,015 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

