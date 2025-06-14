Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stake Lowered by Hickory Asset Management Inc.

Hickory Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Hickory Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,813,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,126,000 after purchasing an additional 571,873 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,600,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,994 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Diageo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,540,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Diageo by 1,181.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,406,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,285 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,220,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,167,000 after acquiring an additional 103,540 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Diageo Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of DEO opened at $105.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $100.72 and a 52 week high of $142.73.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

