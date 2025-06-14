Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.91, but opened at $36.29. Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF shares last traded at $37.36, with a volume of 901,789 shares.

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Trading Up 1.3%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.12. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of -217.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF by 39.9% in the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

About Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF

The Defiance Daily Target 2x Long MSTR ETF (MSTX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily share price movement of the MicroStrategy Incorporated (NYSE: MSTR), less fees and expenses. MSTX was launched on Aug 14, 2024 and is issued by Defiance.

