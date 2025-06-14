Dee Ann Nazarenus Sells 3,585 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Stock

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) VP Dee Ann Nazarenus sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $20,326.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 160,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,458.74. The trade was a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Energy Fuels Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $5.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.16. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $7.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on UUUU. Roth Mkm upgraded Energy Fuels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Energy Fuels from $10.75 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $5.75 price target on Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Institutional Trading of Energy Fuels

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 412,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 230,259 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,838,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477,539 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 65,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 31,233 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

