Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Has $5.93 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,791 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.9% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $112.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

