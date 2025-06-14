Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,550 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 868.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $29.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.76. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $29.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.31.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

