Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.7% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE CVX opened at $145.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.20. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The company has a market capitalization of $254.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.24.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

