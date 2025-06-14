Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.71.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Centene from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Centene in the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC opened at $55.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Centene has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $80.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $46.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

(Get Free Report

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

