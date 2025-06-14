Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BAFE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BAFE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 263,321 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the previous session’s volume of 106,880 shares.The stock last traded at $25.70 and had previously closed at $25.80.

Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF stock. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BAFE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,492,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,527,000. Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 94.53% of Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF Company Profile

The Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF (BAFE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects a concentrated portfolio of US based equity securities of mid- and large-cap companies, diversified across the economy. Flexibility in the name indicates the strategy is not constrained to a specific size or style BAFE was launched on Nov 18, 2024 and is issued by Brown Advisory.

