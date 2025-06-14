Bond E. Carey Purchases 10,000 Shares of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSE:CVU) Stock

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSE:CVU – Get Free Report) Director Bond E. Carey acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 215,517 shares in the company, valued at $620,688.96. This represents a 4.87% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CPI Aerostructures Price Performance

Shares of CVU stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $37.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20. CPI Aerostructures, Inc. has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $5.85.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 20.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CPI Aerostructures in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in CPI Aerostructures in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CPI Aerostructures by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in CPI Aerostructures in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CPI Aerostructures in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered CPI Aerostructures from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company offers aerostructure and aerosystem assemblies, including new production and repair/overhaul of fielded wing structures and other control surfaces, rudder island, engine inlets/nacelles, engine exhaust manifolds, aircraft doors and windows, aircraft steps and racks, other aircraft secondary structures, airborne pod structures and integration of internal systems, radar housing structures, panel assemblies, and mechanical door locking and canopy lifting systems.

