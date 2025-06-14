BigSur Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wealth Partners raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

COWZ stock opened at $54.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.62. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $61.92. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.95.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

