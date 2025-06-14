BigSur Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,885 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF accounts for 1.7% of BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $6,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBJP. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,099,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,932 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 921,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,579,000 after acquiring an additional 426,247 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 78,406.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 119,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 119,178 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,306,000. Finally, Birnam Oak Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,019,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Trading Up 12.8%

BBJP stock opened at $60.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.32 and its 200 day moving average is $56.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.65. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $61.45.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.