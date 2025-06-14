Best Luxury Goods Stocks To Research – June 11th

New York Times, RealReal, Riskified, and SLR Investment are the seven Luxury Goods stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Luxury goods stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture, and sell high-end consumer products—such as designer clothing, handbags, watches, jewelry, and premium automobiles—targeted at affluent clientele. These companies typically command high profit margins thanks to strong brand equity and pricing power. Investors often view luxury goods stocks as a way to gain exposure to resilient consumer demand and emerging-market wealth growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Luxury Goods stocks within the last several days.

New York Times (NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Shares of NYSE:NYT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.46. 841,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,236. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.76. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13. New York Times has a 52 week low of $44.83 and a 52 week high of $58.16.

RealReal (REAL)

REAL stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $5.48. 3,923,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,869,994. The stock has a market cap of $619.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.53. RealReal has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $11.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01.

Riskified (RSKD)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

Shares of NYSE RSKD traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.03. The company had a trading volume of 300,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,446. Riskified has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average is $4.89. The company has a market cap of $810.08 million, a P/E ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 1.38.

SLR Investment (SLRC)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Shares of SLRC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.98. 74,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $926.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.49. SLR Investment has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $17.94.

