Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Invests $33,000 in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,188,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,915,904,000 after buying an additional 100,433,280 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,596,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,103,000 after buying an additional 1,312,970 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,086,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,144,000 after buying an additional 22,641 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,739,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,910,000 after purchasing an additional 867,410 shares during the period. Finally, Moller Wealth Partners lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Moller Wealth Partners now owns 1,114,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,520,000 after purchasing an additional 113,945 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $27.83 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a 52 week low of $23.49 and a 52 week high of $32.71. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.63.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.