Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Cuts Holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. reduced its position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp.’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVT. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on IVT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on InvenTrust Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, InvenTrust Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IVT opened at $27.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 154.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.90. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $31.65.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

