Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Sells 10,658 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,464 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,658 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Goldstone Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.3% during the first quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Hickory Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 39.7% in the first quarter. Hickory Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 8.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 34.0% in the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the first quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 99,193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $170.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $255.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.02 and its 200-day moving average is $163.20.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.50% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $137.30 per share, for a total transaction of $6,865,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,716,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,614,763.40. This trade represents a 3.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Adam Sanders sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $65,173.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,131.91. The trade was a 6.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $162.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, June 6th. Edward Jones upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.29.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

