2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $56.54, but opened at $54.35. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $54.63, with a volume of 1,307,005 shares changing hands.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.17.

Get 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,202,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,881,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8,916.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 12,751 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

Featured Articles

