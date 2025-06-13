Tobam Lowers Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Tobam lessened its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,022 shares during the period. Clorox accounts for about 2.6% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tobam’s holdings in Clorox were worth $6,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Clorox by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 202,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,844,000 after acquiring an additional 16,893 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.57 per share, with a total value of $546,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,280. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $127.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $125.77 and a 12-month high of $171.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.78.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Clorox from $176.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on Clorox and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.23.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Clorox

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.