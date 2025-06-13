TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Short Interest Down 86.8% in May

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 86.8% from the May 15th total of 65,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 227,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TDK Stock Down 1.1%

OTCMKTS:TTDKY opened at $10.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.28. TDK has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $14.37.

Get TDK alerts:

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.51 billion. TDK had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 7.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that TDK will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.