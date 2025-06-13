Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STN. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James raised Stantec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Get Stantec alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on STN

Stantec Price Performance

NYSE STN opened at $107.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05 and a beta of 1.03. Stantec has a 12 month low of $73.18 and a 12 month high of $108.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.55.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Stantec had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stantec will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1612 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stantec

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Stantec by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,559,000 after purchasing an additional 39,671 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Stantec by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 407,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,965,000 after purchasing an additional 45,900 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Stantec by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Stantec by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 263,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,699,000 after purchasing an additional 30,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Stantec by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 12,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.