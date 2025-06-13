SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Short Interest Up 187.2% in May

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,700 shares, an increase of 187.2% from the May 15th total of 74,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 404.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 14,829 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $136.43 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $119.83 and a 12-month high of $144.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.03.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

