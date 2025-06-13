South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SOBO. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of South Bow from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of South Bow from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of South Bow in a report on Monday, May 19th. CIBC downgraded shares of South Bow from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of South Bow in a report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

South Bow Price Performance

NYSE:SOBO opened at $27.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion and a PE ratio of 14.74. South Bow has a 1-year low of $21.16 and a 1-year high of $27.60.

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.00 million. South Bow’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that South Bow will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

South Bow Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. South Bow’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On South Bow

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOBO. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in South Bow during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in South Bow in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Louisbourg Investments Inc. purchased a new position in South Bow in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in South Bow in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in South Bow in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

South Bow Company Profile

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

Featured Stories

