Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Short Interest Up 311.3% in May

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a growth of 311.3% from the May 15th total of 8,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 436,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Sika stock opened at $26.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.24. Sika has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $33.52.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SXYAY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sika to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sika to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and grouts, systems for under-tile waterproofing, sound reduction, renders, decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls, as well as exterior insulation finishing system; develops admixtures and additives for concrete, cement, and mortar production; and flat roofing systems.

