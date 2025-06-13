Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Grows Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,710,000 after acquiring an additional 32,545 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in Zscaler by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,618,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,935,000 after purchasing an additional 332,307 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 964,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,921,000 after purchasing an additional 525,956 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Zscaler by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 868,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,739,000 after purchasing an additional 204,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Zscaler by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 667,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,403,000 after purchasing an additional 267,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZS. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $244.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. BNP Paribas raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Zscaler from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.71.

Zscaler Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $301.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.08. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.45 and a twelve month high of $306.78. The stock has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,205.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.13 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $38,227,431.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,580,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,822,344.90. The trade was a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,878 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $573,153.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,425,951.05. The trade was a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 386,722 shares of company stock worth $93,690,448. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

