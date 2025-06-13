Puff Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Puff Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,176,338,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,685,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,852,000 after purchasing an additional 328,291 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,755,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,740,000 after purchasing an additional 104,095 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,651,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,208,000 after purchasing an additional 180,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,271,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,486,000 after purchasing an additional 67,611 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $93.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.79. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.44 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

