Parcl (PRCL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $12.44 Million

Parcl (PRCL) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. Parcl has a total market capitalization of $9.69 million and $12.44 million worth of Parcl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parcl token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0775 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Parcl has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105,416.28 or 1.00393278 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104,792.83 or 0.99799544 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Parcl

Parcl’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 tokens. The official website for Parcl is www.parcl.co. Parcl’s official Twitter account is @parcl.

Buying and Selling Parcl

According to CryptoCompare, “Parcl (PRCL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Parcl has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 412,284,457 in circulation. The last known price of Parcl is 0.07690043 USD and is down -12.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $11,576,704.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.parcl.co/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parcl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parcl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parcl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

