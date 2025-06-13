Osprey Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Osprey Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $811.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $769.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.31, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $677.09 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $773.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $801.30.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. HSBC lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,011.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

