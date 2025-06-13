Insider Selling: NEXTDC Limited (ASX:NXT) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

NEXTDC Limited (ASX:NXT – Get Free Report) insider Gregory Clark sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$13.88 ($9.07), for a total value of A$208,200.00 ($136,078.43).

NEXTDC Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.79, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 8.86. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.34.

About NEXTDC

NEXTDC Limited develops and operates data centers in Australia. The company offers Data Centre colocation solutions, such as rackspaces, cages and suites, rack spaces, private cages, private suites, high performance computing, remote hands, and amenities; mission critical spaces; data centre migration and relocation; e-waste recycling, IT asset destruction and disposal, and carbon neutral solutions; build-to-suit and wholesale data center solutions; disaster recovery and business continuity solutions; security and compliance solutions; and edge data centers.

