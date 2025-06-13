Insider Selling: NEXTDC Limited (ASX:NXT) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

NEXTDC Limited (ASX:NXT – Get Free Report) insider Gregory Clark sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$13.88 ($9.07), for a total value of A$208,200.00 ($136,078.43).
NEXTDC Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.79, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 8.86. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.34.
About NEXTDC
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NEXTDC
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Super Micro Computer Stock: Two Levels Smart Money Is Watching
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Fastenal Stock After Split: Poised for 5 More Years of Gains
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Gold and Commodities: Is the Bull Case Gaining Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for NEXTDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXTDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.