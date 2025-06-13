Insider Selling: Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Director Sells 1,555 Shares of Stock

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) Director Jan Carlson sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total value of $168,437.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,394,041.76. This represents a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Autoliv Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $109.97 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.49 and a twelve month high of $113.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.42 and its 200-day moving average is $95.09.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The auto parts company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. Autoliv had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

Autoliv declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 31.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lancaster Investment Management increased its holdings in Autoliv by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Lancaster Investment Management now owns 568,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,350,000 after purchasing an additional 85,732 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Autoliv by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 8,859 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,815,000. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Autoliv from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

