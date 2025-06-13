Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.27, but opened at $45.00. Innodata shares last traded at $43.59, with a volume of 920,518 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Innodata from $75.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Innodata from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Innodata from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.99 and its 200-day moving average is $40.90. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91 and a beta of 2.65.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $58.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.64 million. Innodata had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 66.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Innodata Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INOD. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Innodata during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Innodata during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innodata during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innodata by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Innodata during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

