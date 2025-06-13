Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.80.

HCSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group raised Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Shares of HCSG opened at $14.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.88. Healthcare Services Group has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.55.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $447.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.82 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 803.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

