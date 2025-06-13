Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.94, but opened at $16.24. Fidelis Insurance shares last traded at $16.79, with a volume of 130,735 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.34.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $658.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.57 million. Fidelis Insurance had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 15.27%. On average, analysts expect that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Fidelis Insurance’s payout ratio is -307.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Fidelis Insurance by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 6,786 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 1,862.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

