Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 50,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.27, for a total value of $16,513,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,992,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,452,535.59. This trade represents a 0.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 6th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.99, for a total transaction of $34,699,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total value of $16,979,000.00.

On Monday, June 2nd, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.94, for a total transaction of $16,297,000.00.

On Friday, May 30th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.16, for a total value of $16,258,000.00.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $318.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.11 and a beta of 3.65. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $100.05 and a 1 year high of $351.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 961.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Carvana by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Carvana from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Carvana from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Carvana to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.35.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

