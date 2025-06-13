Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 50,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.27, for a total value of $16,513,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,992,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,452,535.59. This trade represents a 0.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 6th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.99, for a total transaction of $34,699,000.00.
- On Wednesday, June 4th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total value of $16,979,000.00.
- On Monday, June 2nd, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.94, for a total transaction of $16,297,000.00.
- On Friday, May 30th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.16, for a total value of $16,258,000.00.
Shares of CVNA stock opened at $318.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.11 and a beta of 3.65. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $100.05 and a 1 year high of $351.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 961.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Carvana by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Carvana from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Carvana from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Carvana to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.35.
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
