Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) is Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Schoolcraft Capital LLC lowered its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 766,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,131 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $30,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1,534.6% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $43.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.50. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.03 and a 1-year high of $43.25. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.72.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

