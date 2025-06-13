CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 250.02 ($3.40) and traded as low as GBX 240 ($3.27). CML Microsystems shares last traded at GBX 240 ($3.27), with a volume of 1,647 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems in a research report on Friday, March 28th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CML Microsystems
CML Microsystems Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Nigel G. Clark purchased 9,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 215 ($2.93) per share, for a total transaction of £19,887.50 ($27,076.24). Corporate insiders own 43.34% of the company’s stock.
CML Microsystems Company Profile
CML develops mixed-signal, RF and microwave semiconductors for global communications markets. The Group utilises a combination of outsourced manufacturing and in-house testing with trading operations in the UK, Asia and USA. CML targets sub-segments within Communication markets with strong growth profiles and high barriers to entry.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CML Microsystems
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Ignore the Noise—Samsara Stock Is Still a Strong Buy
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- 3 Stocks Set to Double—And There’s Still Time to Buy
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Analysts Can’t Get Enough of These Little-Known Biopharma Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CML Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CML Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.