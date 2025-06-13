CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 250.02 ($3.40) and traded as low as GBX 240 ($3.27). CML Microsystems shares last traded at GBX 240 ($3.27), with a volume of 1,647 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of £38.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 249.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 250.02.

In related news, insider Nigel G. Clark purchased 9,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 215 ($2.93) per share, for a total transaction of £19,887.50 ($27,076.24). Corporate insiders own 43.34% of the company’s stock.

CML develops mixed-signal, RF and microwave semiconductors for global communications markets. The Group utilises a combination of outsourced manufacturing and in-house testing with trading operations in the UK, Asia and USA. CML targets sub-segments within Communication markets with strong growth profiles and high barriers to entry.

