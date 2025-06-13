Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.63 and traded as high as $22.90. Civeo shares last traded at $22.57, with a volume of 85,417 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVEO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Civeo from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th.

Civeo Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $303.63 million, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average of $22.29.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.06. Civeo had a return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $144.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.86 million. Equities analysts predict that Civeo Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Civeo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Civeo during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Civeo during the first quarter worth $204,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Civeo during the fourth quarter worth $386,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Civeo by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Civeo by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

Featured Stories

