CCM Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 157.9% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 99,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 73,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Argus lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.29.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

OMC stock opened at $71.13 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.13 and a 1-year high of $107.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

