Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cactus from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Cactus from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 4th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WHD. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cactus in the 1st quarter valued at $28,924,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cactus in the 1st quarter valued at $27,457,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cactus by 10,002.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 458,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,993,000 after purchasing an additional 453,519 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cactus by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,556,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,841,000 after purchasing an additional 400,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at $19,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHD opened at $46.12 on Friday. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $70.01. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.27.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Cactus had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $280.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cactus will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Cactus’s payout ratio is 18.51%.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

