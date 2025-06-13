Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ARDC)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of ARDC stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.49.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It primarily invests in the U.S. securities and companies. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, equity securities of CLOs and debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

