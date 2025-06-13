Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ARDC)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Stock Up 0.4%
Shares of ARDC stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.49.
About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund
