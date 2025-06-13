Albert D Mason Inc. Cuts Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Albert D Mason Inc. decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for approximately 2.3% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. May Barnhard Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 12.6% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 46.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $167.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $93.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.25 and a 52 week high of $238.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.17 and a 200-day moving average of $204.09.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $223.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $267.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Sunday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.27.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,600. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,577,901.80. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

