Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Purchased by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 277.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $78.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.71. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $92.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.59.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 41,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $2,968,113.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $851,342.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,529 shares in the company, valued at $9,026,790.39. The trade was a 8.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,054 shares of company stock valued at $6,877,613. 11.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

