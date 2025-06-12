Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Bought by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 62.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,926 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNAP. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter worth $491,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Snap by 121.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,848,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761,629 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Snap by 2.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 166,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 12,677 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SNAP. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Snap from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.62.

Snap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 0.59. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.12). Snap had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $8,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 54,517,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,773,983.24. This represents a 1.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 24,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $185,760.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 483,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,743,528.40. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,634,313 shares of company stock worth $13,541,690 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

