Sapient Capital LLC Purchases 495 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Sapient Capital LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,811 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $8,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI opened at $124.70 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.44 and a 12 month high of $199.85. The stock has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Their comments are based on a broader research note on Homebuilders ahead of the industry’s start of the earnings season. The firm is projecting a 7% decline in U.S. new home sales and a 27% average decline in earnings due to lower consumer confidence as a result of heightened uncertainty about the future in terms of both income/job security and cost of living along with still-relatively high interest rates. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.15.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

