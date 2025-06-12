Richard M. Cohen Purchases 3,500 Shares of Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) Stock

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) Director Richard M. Cohen bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $38,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $111,300. This represents a 53.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Great Elm Capital stock opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $128.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.09. Great Elm Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.46.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 million. Great Elm Capital had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 15.00%. Equities analysts predict that Great Elm Capital Corp. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Great Elm Capital’s payout ratio is 370.00%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Great Elm Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GECC. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Great Elm Capital by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,035,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,384,000 after buying an additional 237,367 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Great Elm Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Great Elm Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

