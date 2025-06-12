Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 150 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DMXF. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DMXF opened at $74.64 on Thursday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $75.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.04 million, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.10 and its 200 day moving average is $68.27.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

