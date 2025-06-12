Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.79.

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $0.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.50. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $30.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $2,262,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,335,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,410 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 266.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 354,393 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,564.7% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 219,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 206,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

